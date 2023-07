La Leagues Cup abre con debut de Lionel Messi en el Inter Miami CF

𝐈𝐓'𝐒 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋! Lionel Messi will make his debut in #LeaguesCup2023! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Wz9F2ZLlr8

— Leagues Cup (@LeaguesCup) July 15, 2023