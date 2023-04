La OTAN confirmó que Finlandia será parte de la alianza a partir de este martes

Finnish president Sauli Niinisto signs Finland's national NATO legislation in Helsinki, Finland, March 23, 2023. Markku Ulander/ Lehtikuva/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO THIRD PARTY SALES. NOT FOR USE BY REUTERS THIRD PARTY DISTRIBUTORS. FINLAND OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN FINLAND.